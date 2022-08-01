(Bloomberg) -- Rising costs are set to increase the regional disparity across Britain, with London residents the most confident of maintaining their standard of living over the next 12 months.

72% of households in the capital expect their incomes to be sufficient enough to support their current spending habits over the next year, according a report by Legal & General Group Plc. That compares to less than half of families in Yorkshire, the South-West of England and Northern Ireland.

As inflation continues to rise, Britons are budgeting for the prospect of a steep hike in energy costs this autumn, though 13% of households say that they won’t be able to cope with this expected increase, the report stated.

“Many households need more money in their pockets as a matter of urgency,” researchers wrote in the report. “We are not only failing to rebuild, but we are also not levelling-up.”

The rest of the report cites housing costs and energy bills as some of the greatest concerns for households. 49% of households are unsure whether they’ll be able to afford their mortgage or rent payments.

