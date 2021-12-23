(Bloomberg) -- Londoners hoping to catch the underground train home from a weekend night out may have to look for alternative means of travel next year, after a union called for strike action.

RMT is encouraging workers on London’s Night Tube to walk out every weekend from the start of January through to June, according to a statement on Thursday.

“If London Underground and the Mayor thought this fight for progressive and family-friendly working practices was going away they need to think again,” General Secretary Mick Lynch says in the statement.

RMT members on the Central and Victoria Lines will be participating, though the action may extend to other lines if concessions are not made, the labor group said. “We remain available for further talks,” RMT said.

London’s underground train network, the oldest in the world, has long been heavily unionized and strikes that disrupt services have been commonplace over the years.

