(Bloomberg) -- Commuters in London will face a week of disruption later this month as rail workers strike on the underground in the latest walkout during a year of industrial action.

The RMT union has announced a week of action on the London Underground from July 23-28. The action comes amid a long-running dispute with Transport for London “over jobs, cuts, and attacks on pensions and working conditions,” a statement from the union said.

The union pointed at 600 jobs that are scheduled to be axed and tube staff currently standing to be poorer in retirement if current TfL proposals are actioned. Different grades and sections of the tube will be affected by the protest, the union said.

“This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is,” said Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT. He called on the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to align himself with the RMT against the government, after highlighting that Khan had cut the TfL budget.

The announced action comes during a week of industrial action from Aslef, another of the country’s large rail unions. Their current ban runs until July 7, with a further overtime ban planned for July 17-22.

Both unions have previously accused the government of blocking pay deals that would have ended the disputes, as the country faces stubbornly elevated inflation that’s created a cost-of-living crisis.

Britain has faced strike action across a range of sectors including ongoing disputes with rail workers across the country, as well as teachers, civil servants and the health service. The Office of National Statistics has estimated nearly 4 million days have been lost due to industrial action.

TfL is asking for further discussion at the arbitration service, ACAS, to try to avoid disruption to London, spokeswoman Nancy Ryder said in a statement late Thursday.

