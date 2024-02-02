Lone Star’s Novo Banco CEO Is Ensuring the Bank Is Prepared for a Possible IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Banco SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Bourke said he’s making sure the Portuguese lender is prepared for an initial public offering in case that’s the path picked by majority shareholder Lone Star.

“The shareholders decide,” Bourke said in an interview. “The management’s job is to ensure that we’re ready to go.” There’s no IPO process in place and no appointments have been made, he said.

Novo Banco, which returned to profit in 2021 after shedding assets and selling soured debt, on Friday reported an 83% jump in net interest income for last year. The results underscored the recovery of the firm, which had one of Europe’s highest non-performing loan ratios after it emerged from the breakup of Banco Espirito Santo SA a decade ago.

The rebound, helped by the recent increase in interest rates, has fueled speculation about a sale of the lender. Lone Star bought 75% of the bank in 2017, with Portugal’s Resolution Fund and the government owning the rest.

The bank still needs to remove a dividend block that’s related to a contingent capital agreement before a possible IPO, Bourke said. He said previously that the bank can reach a “state of readiness” this year for a possible IPO.

The “dividend block falls away in 2025,” Bourke said. “If we agree to either pay a dividend or to close the CCA before that, then the final piece is in place.”

Novo Bank’s non-performing loan ratio fell to 4.4% at the end of 2023, down from 5.4% a year earlier. In Portugal, where a large share of mortgages have variable rates, families and companies have faced rising borrowing costs and inflation as elsewhere in Europe.

“We see no significant NPL creation, or strain, or significant applications for restructuring in the mortgage book particularly,” said Bourke, who was previously chief financial officer of Ireland’s AIB Group Plc. “The key metric is unemployment has remained very, very comfortably low.”

