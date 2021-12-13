(Bloomberg) -- Lone Star Funds agreed to buy industrial pump and valve maker SPX Flow Inc. for $3.8 billion, including assumed debt, the latest deal in the manufacturing industry.

SPX Flow investors will get $86.50 a share in cash, the companies said Monday. That’s 1% higher than Friday’s closing price.

Bloomberg reported last month that Lone Star was considering a bid for SPX Flow, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The company has been running a strategic review, working with Morgan Stanley, after rejecting a $3.59 billion takeover bid by Ingersoll Rand Inc. in July.

The company makes products including air and gas-treatment equipment and pumps under brands such as Deltech and Johnson Pump, according to its website.

