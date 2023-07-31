(Bloomberg) -- Southern Co.’s long-delayed expansion project at its Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia is finally delivering power to the grid, seven years late and with a budget that more than doubled to over $30 billion.

Unit 3, the first of two additional reactors under construction at the site, began commercial operations Monday, the Atlanta—based company said in a statement. Unit 4 is nearing completion and received approval last week to begin loading fuel.

The project has been plagued with mishaps that delayed construction and saw costs balloon. However, it’s going into service at a time when nuclear plants are increasingly being valued for delivering carbon-free electricity around the clock.

“With Unit 3 completed, and Unit 4 in the final stages of construction and testing, this project shows just how new nuclear can and will play a critical role in achieving a clean energy future for the United States,” Chris Womack, Southern’s chief executive officer, said in the statement.

