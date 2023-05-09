(Bloomberg) -- The big cities in the US Northeast, including New York, will get progressively warmer through the week as high temperatures rise from the mid-70s F to the low-80s. Or mid 20s C, if you are so inclined.

In Central Park that will place high temperatures about 10 degrees above normal by Friday and Saturday. Along with the hint of summer, there could come a milky cast to the sky and some dazzling sunsets, such as the one that graced Boston on Monday, which had a tragic source — smoke from Canada’s western wildfires.

At least 100 fires are raging across western Canada, where the number of fires is up this year even if the overall acreage affected was still lagging as of last week, according to Natural Resources Canada.

The region has been dry. Large areas of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan were gripped by drought through March, according to the North American Drought Monitor. Slightly more than 44% of Alberta was experiencing drought, the monitor said on April 22. Wildfires are one of the most dramatic signs of climate change, with extreme heat and long-lasting drought creating the perfect conditions for infernos.

It could be the start of a long, dry summer for the region, according to WxRisk.com, a commercial forecaster. If El Nino kicks in across the Pacific, as most forecasters believe, western Canada could be quite dry in coming months. While that along won’t start fires — people start most of them — it certainly won’t help.In other weather news: Africa: More than 270 people are dead and at least 300 still missing after flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Europe: Spain and Portugal recorded their hottest April on record as a mass of hot air brought temperatures above 30C and close to 40C in some areas at the end of the month.

