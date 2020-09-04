(Bloomberg) -- A stronger-than-anticipated gain in August payrolls and slide in unemployment weighed on Treasuries Friday, driving yields higher at the long end of the curve.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.37 million, including the hiring of 238,000 temporary census workers, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The unemployment rate fell by more than expected, by almost 2 percentage points, to 8.4%.

Treasuries weakened on the release, with the 10-year yield moving up a couple of basis points, to 0.66%, from 0.64% prior.

“The sharp drop in the unemployment rate and increasing wages are positives pushing yields higher,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale.

She noted some caution heading into the jobs report, as investors had been taking profits on wagers for a steeper yield curve and squaring positions ahead of the U.S. holiday weekend.

“With the employment report out of the way we are seeing a resumption of the steepening,” she said. Societe Generale is among those looking for further weakness at the long end to drive the curve higher, due in part to Treasury supply outweighing purchases by the Federal Reserve.

The gap between five- and 30-year yields widened a touch after the jobs data, to 114 basis points.

