(Bloomberg) -- A year after vaccines began to roll out, the golf boom is still growing. And no segment has seen as much growth during the two-year stretch since March 2020 than female golfers.

According to the National Golf Foundation, the percentage of women on the course rose to 25% in 2021, up from 19% a decade ago. An even bigger jump is among junior golfers, where more than 35%, or 1.1 million, are girls, compared to 15% in 2000. That group is becoming more diverse, too: More than a quarter are non-Caucasian—a number that was just 6% 20 years ago.

Those figures go up further when you count entertainment venues such as TopGolf, where the focus is more on fun instead of score or swing mechanics. Women now account for 45% of all off-course golfers.

Golf has been known as a boys’ club for good reason. Augusta National, host of the annual Masters tournament, began accepting female members only in 2012. In 2014, the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews voted to allow women as members for the first time in its 260-year history. Pine Valley, the No. 1-ranked golf course in the U.S., according to Golf Digest, agreed to begin allowing women members for the first time in May 2021.

The result is that other women’s sports, notably soccer, enjoy high levels of participation while golf has lagged behind. For almost 100 years, the percentage of junior girls in the game remained the same—“about 17% of all juniors playing golf were girls,” says Nancy Henderson, president of the LPGA Foundation and chief teaching officer for the LPGA Teaching and Club Professional Membership. “In 2010, we had about 5,000 girls engaged in golf.”

Through her work at the Lpga*Usga Girls Golf program, she discovered that a coed approach to learning wasn’t working and instead focused on networking and camaraderie. “We have found that the reason that boys are interested in golf in most cases is different from why girls are interested in golf,” she says. “Some girls enjoy the competition, and there are playing opportunities for them. Most girls play for the social interaction with other girls.”

“The perception is that women don’t spend money at the bar and they play too slow,” she continues. “None of that is true.”

Women’s organizations such as Fore the Ladies Inc., Latina Golfers Association, and Women’s Golf Day have also embraced the social aspect of the game. Each organization promotes single-day programming that cuts down on the confusion and trepidation around golf by incorporating either a clinic or 9-hole round, with the second half followed by a social program. Azucena Maldonado, founder of the Latina Golfers Association, says the group currently has 2,500 members in Los Angeles County alone.

Jess McAlister of Digital Golf Collective, a marketing and brand management agency focused on golf, believes this growth is a confluence of many factors, including additional businesses “pouring more money into the sport to create opportunities” and recognizing women as a target consumer group in the golf segment.

But the big one is social media. “Social media has been a huge part of this in connecting elite women golfers to a larger audience and providing information about the women’s game, in general,” she says. In short, influencers have shaken up the screens, and this has shaken up the greens.

Both McAlister and Henderson say former LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan deserves credit for the work he did to enhance the stage of the women’s professional game. Whan, who last year took the reins at the United States Golf Association, made splashy news when the USGA announced for the first time a presenting partner and sponsor for its signature event, the U.S. Women’s Open.

Soon to be known as the ProMedica U.S. Women’s Open later this summer, the partnership will allow the USGA to increase the championship’s purse size from $5.5 million to $10 million. That number still lags behind the $12.5 million for the men’s version of the U.S. Open—not to mention the $11.5 million for the Masters, or the $20 million purse for the Players Championship being played this week—but the USGA says it is committed to narrowing the gap in the coming years.

Whan credits much of the growth of junior girls golf to the international makeup of the women’s professional game. “If you go back 20 years ago, the LPGA Tour was basically the U.S. and Europe. And so were their sponsors. But today, any time the LPGA is on television, 110 countries are watching.”

While some may lament that women’s golf doesn’t have a prominent face in its sport the way tennis has Serena Williams, Whan says this diversity of women and countries is a strength. “When you ask the world who is on the LPGA, no matter what country you’re talking about, they have superstar athletes on the LPGA Tour. That’s a huge advantage.”

The groundswell of interest has already started changing things. “We don’t have to worry about the game being less White or more female,” he says. “The future of the game is already playing.”

