(Bloomberg) -- Mazi Melesa Pilip was born in rural Ethiopia and airlifted early in her life to Israel, where she went on to serve as a paratrooper in the Israel Defense Forces. Currently a county lawmaker on Long Island, she’s now seeking to replace disgraced US Representative George Santos..

Nassau County and Queens Republicans on Thursday selected Pilip as their candidate for the Feb. 13 House special election, a county party spokesperson said. The race to fill the seat after Santos was expelled from Congress earlier this month will be one of the mostly widely watched contests of 2024.

She will face former Democratic Representative Tom Suozzi, who had held the seat since 2017 but declined to run again last year, when he unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the party’s gubernatorial primary.

Pilip, who has served in the Nassau County legislature since winning election in 2021 on a platform that included a vow to combat antisemitism, is an unusual nominee for a party organization that more typically selects older White men as its nominees.

She arrived in Israel in 1991 during Operation Solomon, a military operation that airlifted thousands of Ethiopian Jews out of that country during its civil war, according to an interview she gave to a local Long Island newspaper. She and her husband, a Ukrainian Jewish doctor, immigrated to the US in 2005. They have seven children.

Another even more unusual feature of Pilip’s candidacy is the fact she’s a registered Democrat and has been since 2012, although she ran for the Nassau County legislature as a Republican.

The GOP’s selection of Pilip, a Black Jewish woman, to run for the seat comes at a time when the war between Israel and Hamas has sharply divided Americans, and particularly Democrats. The district has a large number of Jewish residents.

In a statement Thursday, a spokesperson for the Nassau County GOP praised Pilip as “an effective tax fighter” but also highlighted her unusual biography, characterizing her as someone who will “bring a fresh new perspective to Washington, starkly contrasting her from the candidate for the other major political party.”

‘MAGA Extremist’

Democrats responded to the nomination by calling Pilip a “MAGA extremist” and focusing on an alleged friendship between her and Santos.

“Time and again, the Republican Party desperately tried to expunge their own history of protecting a criminally-indicted liar at the expense of Northeast Queens and Long Island constituents,” Suzan DelBene, chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said in a statement.

It’s likely to be a competitive race. Suozzi has high name recognition in the district, a possible advantage given the short length of time the candidates have to campaign. He also beat Santos by 56% to 43% when he ran for reelection in the district in 2020, outperforming President Joe Biden’s margin of victory by several percentage points.

Pilip, who is in her early 40s, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Her selection was reported earlier by the New York Times.

The Long Island district, which includes parts of Queens in New York City, currently covers some of the wealthiest neighborhoods on Long Island, including Oyster Bay and Kings Point. Though the district has been redrawn multiple times in recent decades, it has a long history of voting largely for Democrats. It went Republican in a presidential election just once in the last 30 years, when a majority of voters opted to reelect George W. Bush in 2004.

Still, Republicans are optimistic. They’ve racked up significant legislative victories recently, with a Republican winning the Suffolk County executive race for the first time in 20 years.

