(Bloomberg) -- A Long Island Rail Road train derailed in Queens Thursday morning, injuring 10 people, and fire department crews are responding at the scene.

The injuries sustained were minor, a New York Fire Department spokesperson said. Passengers were able to board a rescue train to Jamaica Station, where those injured will be evaluated and potentially transferred for additional care based on their condition, the FDNY said.

The incident, involving eight train cars, occurred at 11:15 a.m. near the intersection of 175th Street and 93rd Avenue in the New York City borough, according to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Customers on the train, which departed Grand Central Station at 10:43 a.m. and was due in Hempstead at 11:37 a.m., will be able to transfer to alternate trains at Jamaica, and other trains are being diverted from the crash site, the MTA spokesperson said. The Long Island Rail Road announced that trains won’t make stops at stations in Hollis and Queens Village to avoid the site.

