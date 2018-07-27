(Bloomberg) -- Long Island residents, already stung by the federal government’s new limit on local tax deductions, can add another gripe to their list: The owner of the electricity grid is asking their local governments for as much as $1.2 billion in refunds as well as property-tax cuts.

Nassau County, whose residents have the fifth-highest average property-tax bills in the nation, may need to pay the Long Island Power Authority $435 million if it can’t settle the dispute. The Suffolk County towns of Huntington and Brookhaven face potential liabilities of $570 million and $225 million, respectively.

LIPA is also seeking reduced property-tax assessments, which would have an outsize effect on several villages and school districts that could be forced to cut spending or raise taxes to make up for lost revenue, S&P Global Ratings said in a report Thursday. One power plant, for example, accounts for 55 percent of the Northport-East Northport school district’s property-tax base. About 2.9 million people live in Suffolk and Nassau counties.

“Long Island local governments and school districts have high property tax rates and should substantial assessment reductions occur, taxpayers may be required to make up the difference, adding further to their burden," S&P said.

Residents Eat Cost

The dispute illustrates the financial bind that local governments face when locked in battles with major taxpayers. Atlantic City, New Jersey, was pushed toward bankruptcy when casino owners appealed their property-tax bills after a downturn in the business forced rivals to close. Recently, energy producers nationwide have pushed to wrest concessions from local and state policymakers to keep nuclear and coal power plants afloat.

The Long Island Power Authority, a government agency that owns the electric system currently run by Public Service Enterprise Group, has a long history of passing on costs to residents. In 1998, it issued almost $7 billion in debt to acquire an investor-owned utility that built the ill-fated Shoreham nuclear power plant in Suffolk County, which never opened because of community opposition.

The property taxes that are owed on power plants owned by National Grid are embedded in the price that LIPA pays the company for electricity -- which is in turn reflected in the rates that customers pay.

Tax Grievance

In 2010 the power authority filed property-tax grievances, asserting the plants were overvalued by 90 percent. About $540 million of LIPA’s operating expenses are allocated for property taxes and payments in lieu of taxes.

LIPA has proposed to settle the disputes, offering to waive the refund liability in exchange for a 50 percent reduction in taxes over nine years. Brookhaven has an "agreement in principal" with LIPA. Huntington plans to defend their assessment, said S&P analyst Rahul Jain.

Reduced assessments would also affect taxpayers in Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and six school districts. New York’s courts have previously supported significant power plant reassessments and refund payments, including for the abandoned Shoreham plant, according to S&P.

Nassau County, which guarantees tax collections to its towns, special districts and school districts, would, if necessary, issue debt to finance the refund, spreading the cost to county taxpayers, according to S&P. Suffolk County doesn’t guarantee tax collections, but maintains the ability to issue debt to finance a refund, S&P said.

“Given the substantial size of Nassau and Suffolk counties’ tax bases as well as Huntington’s and Brookhaven’s, we believe each could withstand a reduction in assessments," S&P said.

(Adds population size in third paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Martin Z. Braun in New York at mbraun6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Crombie at jcrombie8@bloomberg.net, William Selway

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.