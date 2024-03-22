(Bloomberg) -- Yields on long-dated Treasuries fell to their lowest levels in more than a week Friday, adding to bond-market gains driven by expectations that slowing inflation will allow the Federal Reserve and other central banks to cut interest rates this year.

Shorter-maturity yields declined slightly less on the day as investors looked ahead to auctions of two-, five- and seven-year notes beginning Monday, earlier than usual because of the holiday-shortened week. US bonds drew support from UK and euro-zone government debt, which rallied based on rate-cut bets, and amid weakness in the onshore yuan.

The benchmark 10-year note’s yield declined as much as 7 basis points to 4.20%, the lowest level since March 14. Two-year yields fell as much as 5 basis points to 4.59% ahead of Monday’s $66 billion auction, a record sum for the tenor. UK and German yields slumped as traders added to wagers on rate cuts following comments by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

“The market is going back to staying in front of the Fed and trading with a premium or insurance that the Fed will be forced to respond more aggressively to weakening data at some point this year,” said Anthony Cronin, head of US Treasuries trading at Citadel Securities Europe.

US bond traders also have been adding to wagers on rate cuts after Fed policy makers this week left unchanged their forecast from December for three quarter-point reductions in the federal funds rate target by year-end. Ahead of the meeting, there was concern that the forecast could change to fewer cuts in response to hotter-than-anticipated inflation data.

The market is likely to continue to price in between three and four Fed rate cuts “until we get the next round of major data that could really set the tone for the rest of the year,” Cronin said.

