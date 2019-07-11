(Bloomberg) -- Longer-maturity Indian bonds may climb thanks to the government’s plan to move a portion of its record borrowing to markets overseas, according to HSBC Holdings Plc.

The lender had favored shorter-tenor debt which benefited from the central bank’s continued monetary easing, and expected the yield curve to steepen, Pin Ru Tan, Asia-Pacific rates strategist at the lender wrote in a note. The new policy has led to a change in view, and it now sees longer-dated debt rallying too.

India’s five-year yield has fallen about 18 basis points since July 4, the day before the federal budget, compared with around a 23-basis point drop in the 10-year yield to levels last seen in September 2017. That’s led to the so-called bull flattening of the curve -- which occurs when longer-end yields fall faster than shorter-end ones.

The government surprised investors in Friday’s budget by paring its fiscal-deficit target and announcing a plan to borrow about $10 billion overseas. The fundraising will help ease the pressure on the local market from the proposed 7.1 trillion rupee ($104 billion) borrowing for the year to March 2020.

Global investors have bought a net $953 million of local debt so far this month, after plowing $1.2 billion in June, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

