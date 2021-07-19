(Bloomberg) -- Long-term Treasury rates spiraled to their least since February -- dragging the yield curve flatter -- as the spread of the delta variant sparked investor concerns over economic growth and sent global stocks lower.

The benchmark 10-year yields tumbled about 7 basis points Monday to as little as 1.215%, the lowest since Feb. 12 and well below a 14-month high of 1.77% reached in March. The resurgence of the deadly virus induced investors to dial back risk taking amid speculation of a fresh wave of lock-downs crimping economic activity.

There’s “concern on the growth picture,” Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said on Bloomberg television. Overall we are seeing “risk-off positioning.”

If the 10-year nominal Treasury yield breaks the 1.21%-1.22% area, it will likely continue to about 1.05%, Rodriquez said. Many hedge funds already have been caught wrong-footed by the extent of the fall in yields.

The degree of the swoon in long-term yields wasn’t mirrored in shorter maturities, as potential hits to growth was viewed as reducing the odds for Federal Reserve monetary tightening anytime soon. A array of Wall Street strategists warned earlier this month that the multi-year trend of yield-curve steepening had ended.

The gap between 2- and 10-year yields nearly dropped below 100 basis points Monday, touching its smallest spread since February. Similarly, the difference between 5- and 30-year yields - which are off about 8 basis points to 1.84% -- narrowed to just below 112 basis points.

“The global central banks are going to continue to be uber-dovish,” Tony Rodriguez said.

The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday. Policy makers are expected to tweak forward guidance following the strategy review outcome last week, while decisions on future bond-buying are anticipated to be left until the economic outlook clears, according to a Bloomberg survey of economist.

Ten-year Treasury yields stripped of inflationary effects slid Monday to a record amid growing concerns about economic growth and as share prices tumbled. So called real-yields are viewed as a more pure bond-market gauge of the pace of future economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury inflation-protected security, or TIPS, fell to as low as minus 1.099%, it’s least since it touched a record low of minus 1.12% in September. The Treasury department launched TIPS in 1997 in part as a means for investors to hedge inflation risk. The rate on TIPS is dubbed the real yield - as its payment flows are adjusted for movement in consumer prices.

“The economic outlook brings uncertainty with respect to both growth and inflation,” BMO strategist Dan Krieter wrote in a note.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.