(Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumers project inflation in three years to be higher compared with a month ago, a potentially worrying sign for the Federal Reserve as the central bank tries to keep longer-term expectations anchored.

The median three-year inflation expectation rose in April to 3.9%, the highest since December, according to the latest consumer survey by the New York Fed. The one-year estimate softened to 6.35% from a record in March, largely thanks to a sharp drop in projections for the price of gas.

The central bank last week hiked interest rates by the most since 2000 in its strongest move yet to tame decades-high inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have regularly noted that longer-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, as they see supply chains getting back in order and demand cooling.

The New York Fed survey may challenge that notion. Three-year ahead inflation expectations rose to a record 4% for Americans under age 40, and also jumped sharply for those who live in the South and for people with incomes under $50,000.

Respondents also anticipate solid earnings growth. Median one-year-ahead expected earnings growth remained at a series high of 3% in April. But the higher wages won’t be enough to offset the surge in the cost of living -- consumer prices likely rose 8.1% in April from a year ago, according to estimates ahead of data to be released Wednesday.

Economists expect consumer prices to 6.9% on average this year before falling to 2.4% in 2024, according to a Bloomberg survey earlier this month.

Consumer spending has so far held up against hefty prices, and households expect to spend significantly more in the next 12 months, according to the New York Fed. Spending growth expectations ranged from 9.1% for those with incomes below $50,000 to 8.1% for those earning over $100,000. For perspective, in 2019, wealthier households on average expected to spend 2.8% more in the year ahead.

Expectations in year-ahead price changes fell sharply for gas -- to 5.2% from a near-record 9.6% in March. However, consumers’ projections for the cost of food, medical care and rent remain elevated. They see rent rising a record 10.3%.

