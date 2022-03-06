(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands unit of Chinese solar manufacturer Longi Green Energy Technology Co. has been ordered by a Dutch court to stop selling some products because they infringe on patents held by a South Korean rival.

The ruling affects sales in 11 countries, including Germany and France, and follows a lawsuit from Hanwha Solutions Corp., according to an exchange filing by the Chinese company.

Longi said it will appeal the decision, and that it doesn’t expect the ruling to have a material impact on its operations or future development.

