(Bloomberg) -- Stephen Bannon’s defense lawyer filed court papers Friday saying he was seeking to withdraw from his client’s criminal case, one day after Bannon called for the heads of Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray to be placed on pikes on the White House lawn.

Bannon is facing fraud charges in New York federal court for allegedly diverting money from a charity to build a U.S. border wall. The lawyer, William Burck, has represented Bannon in various matters going back to the special counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential investigation.

Twitter suspended Bannon’s account after the remarks yesterday.

