(Bloomberg) -- Lonza Group AG, the Swiss supplier for pharma and nutrition companies, said Chief Executive Officer Pierre-Alain Ruffieux will leave at the end of the month amid challenging times.

The company didn’t give a reason for the unexpected departure in a statement Monday. Chairman Albert Baehny will take over as CEO on an interim basis while Lonza seeks a permanent successor to Ruffieux. The shares fell as much as 6.9% in early Zurich trading. They lost about 10% during Ruffieux’s almost three-year tenure.

The board decision likely reflects “a lack of confidence in execution,” Jefferies analysts Lucy Codrington and Peter Welford wrote in a note.

Lonza expanded aggressively during the pandemic, adding staff in order to fulfill a supply agreement with Covid vaccine developer Moderna Inc. As demand for shots has waned, the Swiss company in July cut its earnings guidance.

Recent months “have undoubtedly been challenging,” Baehny said in the release. The company also supplies capsules for health supplements, where demand is declining.

Lonza is scheduled to discuss its strategy at its capital markets day next month. The sentiment on the stock could remain negative until more clarity emerges on the growth outlook, Citi analyst Vineet Agrawal said in a note.

Lonza’s next chief executive will be the fourth in five years, according to Morgan Stanley. Ruffieux joined from drugmaker Roche Holding AG in November 2020.

