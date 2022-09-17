(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Five new Federal Reserve policy makers are seen as having a slightly greater focus on employment than inflation, but don’t expect a swift impact from this dovish tilt, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.

About a quarter of the economists predict the addition of three Fed governors and two regional bank presidents will lead to slightly more dovish policy over the next 18 months, while 71% see no impact.

A majority of economists expect policy to be slightly more dovish after that because of the personnel change. A third say it won’t make any difference.

The Federal Open Market Committee, including its newest recruits, has remained united in supporting Chair Jerome Powell’s fight against inflation, which is near a four-decade high.

Economists expect the committee to raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third consecutive meeting next week, then add another half point in November and quarter point in December. The survey of 45 economists was conducted Sept. 9-14.

Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for supervision, took office in July while economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson were sworn in as governors in May. All three, who were nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the US Senate, have permanent votes on the FOMC.

Two new regional Fed presidents have also taken office in recent months: Susan Collins to head the Boston Fed and Lorie Logan in Dallas. Collins votes on the FOMC this year. Logan’s turn will come in 2023.



“While I don’t think the new five have any impact this year or next (since economy is strong and everyone knows inflation is #1 enemy), I think that at least half of the new five has a risk of switching to the more dovish side of things once the downturn begins.”

-- Anna Wong (chief US economist)

The appointments of the five officials have significantly enhanced the Fed’s diversity: Cook is the first Black woman Fed governor, while Jefferson is only the fourth Black man to serve in that role. Collins is the first Black woman to lead a regional Fed bank.

“The diversity of the Board will change the nature of research the Fed focuses on and broaden the discussion on how monetary policy hits different parts of the economy,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG LLP., in a survey response. “Look for much more diversity of research on the mechanisms and impact on monetary policy.”

Swonk said the new additions will enrich the depth of the FOMC’s debate and may not fit neatly into traditional descriptions of policy makers as dovish -- focused on full employment -- or hawkish -- prioritizing price stability.

Cook, who was confirmed by a 51-50 vote that required a tie-breaking appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris, was the most controversial of the picks and is seen by economists as the most dovish of the new officials. A majority see the former Michigan State professor as slightly dovish and 12% see her as a resolute dove.

By contrast, a majority of the economists sees Logan, Barr and Collins as neutral on monetary policy and a plurality views Jefferson that way. A number of economists expect Barr, Jefferson and Collins to be slightly dovish over time, while opinions on Logan are about divided.

The Bloomberg Economics’ ranking of FOMC officials classifies Cook as somewhat dovish and the others as neutral.

None of the five have given extensive speeches or interviews on monetary policy in recent weeks and none have dissented during their short tenures, which makes categorizing their views a challenge. Officials can also switch their views based on new data: Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, a longtime dove, has recently become one of the most strident hawks on the committee.

