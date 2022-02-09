(Bloomberg) -- While the surface of Venus is hot enough to melt lead, the upper cloud layers may be hospitable enough to host microbial life. Scientists think atmospheric balloons may be the best tool to investigate.On this episode of Bloomberg’s Moonshot, we bring Earth’s sister planet out of the shadow of Mars (when it comes to popular imagination) and reveal how closely it’s been studied over the years—and how a combination of new and old technology may reveal Venusians in the most unlikely of places.

