(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG’s wealth management clients are putting their money increasingly into cash as rising interest rates fuel a selloff in stocks and bonds, Chief Executive Officer Ralph Hamers said.

With central banks in the US and Europe raising borrowing costs at a rapid pace, wealthy investors are looking for ways to earn money in cash-like investments and avoid the wild swings in financial markets, Hamers said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Tuesday. While they’re not withdrawing completely from markets, the volatility has increased uncertainty.

“I don’t think they’re in full fear,” Hamers said. “But they’re more on the sidelines.”

UBS on Tuesday reported better-than-expected profit for the third quarter, as income from lending helped offset lower fees at the key wealth management unit. Rich clients added $17 billion in new money, even as markets slumped and recession fears mount.

Hamers said he expects benchmark interest rates in the US to rise to as high as 5.25%, potentially triggering a “slight” recession there. The Fed raised rates by 75 basis points at each of its last three meetings, with the central bank’s benchmark rate now at a target range of 3% to 3.25%.

“We think it’s OK,” Hamers said about the US. “That market is so dynamic, so the rebound will also be good.”

