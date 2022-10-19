(Bloomberg) -- Record-low demand for German bonds at a government auction suggests investors are getting picky as countries ready a wall of sales and speculation mounts that the European Central Bank will start reducing the bonds it’s amassed on its balance sheet over the years.

Germany sold 1.784 billion euros ($1.76 billion) of bonds due 2029 on Tuesday, with investors offering to buy 1.04 times the amount of securities sold. That was the lowest bid-to-cover ratio on record for notes with that maturity, which has been offered since mid-2020. The muted reception came after weak oversubscription rates for a 10-year debt sale, and a 30-year bond offering via banks earlier this month.

“Markets have had a hard time digesting the German supply,” said Danske Bank A/S chief strategist Piet Christiansen. Talk around the start of the ECB’s so-called quantitative tightening is “not helping” issuance, he said.

Danske Bank suggests net government bond issuance could be the highest since the ECB introduced its bond-buying programs in 2015, which offset a surge in issuance during the covid pandemic. If the ECB starts unwinding its balance sheet, the supply pressures could grow, as the central bank stops reinvesting the proceeds of maturing bonds it holds.

Hawkish central bankers such as the Finnish central bank governor Olli Rehn are pushing to start the unwind in the first half of next year.

ECB Unity on Policy Path Is Fraying as Recession Danger Mounts

Still, German auctions often have very poor bid-to-cover metrics, in part because there are fewer incentives for primary dealers to bid aggressively at auctions relative to other countries.

“There are no more syndications this year, so no fees to be earned,” said Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank AG. “With the Bundesbank no longer there to absorb 33% of each new issue over time, dealers are just unwilling to warehouse duration risk in this environment,” he said.

(Corrects second paragraph to show the 10-year bond sale was a conventional auction and the 30-year offering was a regular bond sold via banks.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.