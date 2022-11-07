(Bloomberg) -- The UK bond market is bracing for four consecutive days of supply for the first time ever, as Bank of England asset sales coincide with new government issuance.

In all, strategists see supply amounting to at least £11 billion ($12.6 billion). That could put the 10- to 15-year part of the gilt curve under some pressure, according to Imogen Bachra, head of UK rates strategy at NatWest Markets. Gilts swung between losses and gains ahead of the sales starting Monday, with longer maturities declining.

The stream of debt is the latest test for a month-long market rally that has petered out in recent days. While a government U-Turn on unfunded tax cuts has calmed nerves, plans for a jump in borrowing to balance the budget means investor focus is turning to expectations for a historic glut of net supply in the coming fiscal year.

“It’s the heaviest week of supply in some time,” Bachra wrote in a note to clients on Monday. The BOE’s auction on Monday might not be as strong as last week’s one, particularly given the demand picture for longer maturities is not the same as for short-dated debt, she added.

The central bank is poised to sell up to £750 million of seven- to 20 year bonds acquired under its quantitative-easing program by 2:45 p.m. London time, with the results due later Monday.

BOE Sells £750 Million Bonds in Move to Pull Back Stimulus

Its debut quantitative-tightening operation last week focused on short-maturity gilts and was met with strong demand of more than £2.4 billion, boosted by a dash for scarce collateral. But Monday’s offering will be “the real test” given the upcoming wave of supply, likely to be the largest weekly amount until year-end, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. They recommend positioning for underperformance in medium-term maturities by selling 10-year bonds and buying swaps.

That looked to be playing out on Monday, with the premium between bonds and swap counterparts falling. The gilt curve also steepened as shorter-dated notes outperformed, with two-year yields slipping three basis points, while 10-year rates were little changed at 3.53%.

The BOE’s sales, twice delayed to avoid hurting a market battered in September by the tax-cut plans, will be followed by issuance from the nation’s Debt Management Office. It is planning to offer a 15-year bond via banks as well as 10-year green notes Wednesday and five-year debt Thursday via conventional auctions. That will mark the first time there’s been four consecutive days of sales, according to Steve Whiting, the DMO’s chief press officer.

Trading volumes in gilt futures have already collapsed since a recent peak in late September, pointing to a potential buyers’ strike. That reflects uncertainty over where interest rates will end up, as well as the potential surge in bond sales, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists. Traders are waiting for the new government’s Nov. 17 budget to get a better grip on issuance.

