The big shortfall: PM Rishi Sunak’s planned crackdown on migration may reverberate across British pubs and restaurants, which have relied more on workers from countries such as Nigeria, India and China since Brexit made it harder for Europeans to work in the UK. The hospitality sector has already suffered body-blows from the pandemic, high inflation and relentless train strikes.

The big debate: Just how far that crackdown will be able to go may be decided this week when the House of Lords takes up Sunak’s flagship legislation to enable the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda. The bill faces possible amendments that would prevent any flights from taking off before elections due within a year. Sunak Thursday warned the Lords not to “frustrate” the plan he called an “urgent national priority.”

The big rates: The Bank of England’s rate decision is still more than a week away, but the ECB comes out with its first announcement for the year on Thursday. Major central banks have pushed back on market expectations for rate cuts to come sooner rather than later. Money markets piled into the bet on BOE easing after a surprise drop in retail sales over Christmas — but how to balance that against inflation that won’t completely lie down? That’s a tricky challenge for Governor Andrew Bailey, as Philip Aldrick reports.

The big battering: The UK is in for high winds, heavy rain and potential coastal flooding from Storm Isha, which forecasters say will spare no-one over the next few days. “It’s a very widespread storm and it's going to be affecting everybody,” the Met Office says.

The big results: All eyes will be on LVMH’s sales update on Thursday for any sign of a wider slowdown in the luxury sector, especially after a recent profit warning from Burberry. The French company probably saw continued growth in its fashion and leather goods segments while demand for wine and spirits waned. Other major earnings for the week include chipmakers ASML Holding and STMicroelectronics, which will be scrutinized after a year of weak demand.

The big name: Manchester United poached Omar Berrada from rivals Manchester City, appointing him CEO in a bid to return the club to its title-winning ways. Berrada has been at Man City for nearly a decade, most recently as its chief football operations officer. The shakeup at Old Trafford follows British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25% stake in the club in December.

The big disappointment: A senior manager at the UK’s financial watchdog. who sued the regulator for not being allowed to do her £140,000-a-year job from home full-time, lost her case at a London court. A judge ruled that the Financial Conduct Authority was “right to identify weaknesses with remote working” in a ruling from December just made public.

The big games: The Australian Open tennis moves to the money end, with $57 million on the line. Cam Norrie is the only Brit to make week two in either the men’s or women’s singles and will play Alexander Zverev on Monday for a spot in the quarter finals. Novak Djokovic remains the favourite to defend his title, and last year’s women’s winner, Aryna Sabalenka, has cruised in four matches so far.

ICYM Our Big Take: It’s been a minute, but it’s finally cool again to be a trader in Japan, as our deep-dive reveals. Japan’s central bank is widely expected to put an end to the world’s last negative interest rate in the next few months, the stock market is at a 34-year high, and brokerage houses are staffing up. Older traders, who actually remember when Japan last had positive rates, are in demand.

And finally, our auto correspondents Hannah Elliott and Matt Miller look into how Ford, Porsche and even Lamborghini are cashing in on the off-road scene with slow moving, super-expensive vehicles in the latest “Hot Pursuit!” podcast.

