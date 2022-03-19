Loomis Chairman Says New CEO to Focus on Digital Payments

(Bloomberg) -- Loomis AB appointed Aritz Larrea as chief executive officer on Saturday after Patrik Andersson, who’s led the Swedish cash-handling security company for nearly six years, said last month he wanted to leave.

The Stockholm-based firm has increasingly invested in digital payments, and Chairman Alf Goransson said Larrea will continue to steer the company that way.

“The strategic direction of the company is the same and will not change,” Goransson said in a phone interview. “Patrik put the strategy in place and Aritz will continue on that path.”

Goransson said the decision to promote Larrea was an easy one. Larrea has overseen U.S. operations since 2018, and before that was the president for Loomis Spain, his native country.

“He was our main choice,” Goransson said.

No-touch payments -- through credit cards and digital platforms -- have reigned the last two years. Partly as a result, Loomis shares have struggled to recoup their pre-pandemic peak.

The stock has fallen 17% over the past three years, compared with a 35% gain in Sweden’s benchmark OMX Index.

Andersson decided to leave the cash-focused firm for personal reasons, according to Goransson. He will remain with Loomis until Aug. 1 at the latest.

“We’re happy we could recruit internally,” Goransson said. “It provides a lot of continuity and you don’t lose speed.”

