Loonie entering 'new plateau' after recent slide: Strategist

As the loonie weakens, global investors are more skeptical about Canada's stock market: Strategist

The Canadian dollar traded near its lowest level since Nov. 2020 on Thursday as the domestic economy softens, the U.S. dollar strengthens and oil prices ease.

“The tightening in global financial conditions driven by U.S. interest rates is, you know, having spillover effects across the global economy, but we're also seeing signs of weakness in Canada itself,” said Karl Schamotta, the chief market strategist at foreign exchange firm Corpay, in an interview Thursday.

“I do think to some extent, global investors are becoming more skeptical of the growth path here in Canada and in the months and years ahead, and becoming more reluctant to pour money into Canadian financial markets as a result.”

The loonie’s losses extended into a third day on Thursday, with the Canadian currency trading around 75 cents U.S.

In the spring, the Canadian dollar traded around 80 cents U.S.

Schamotta said he expects the loonie to continue to trade within the range of 74 cents U.S. and 77 cents U.S.

“It does look like we're sort of entering a new plateau here in which there is no big catalyst that could drive the Canadian dollar up that substantially, unless we were to see some sort of, you know, violent rally in crude markets. While at the same time, the fact that monetary policy in Canada is very much hitched to the U.S. wagon, we're not likely to see a huge divergence between the Bank of Canada and the Fed,” he said.

Investors have flocked to the safety of the U.S. dollar in recent months, sending the greenback higher and in turn pressuring the loonie.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem have been hammering their message to investors that rates will rise until inflation is brought back down to their two per cent targets.

Schamotta said he expects tough talk from central bankers will continue so the market doesn’t view them as becoming dovish.

With monetary policy tightening, the loonie’s traditional correlation to oil has taken a back seat.

“Canada has certainly unhooked to some degree from global crude markets. But when we think about what's going on in the oil market, it’s really a barometer for what's happening in the global economy itself,” Schamotta said.

“Ultimately, what this means is a slowing of the global economy, a slackening of global demand. And that weighs on Canada through a whole number of channels.”