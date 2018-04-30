Loonie slips against stronger greenback as oil prices fall

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices fell and the greenback broadly rose.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, dipped after a rising rig count in the United States pointed to higher production there. U.S. crude prices were down 1.1 per cent at $67.34 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies as weaker-than-expected German retail sales knocked euro zone sentiment.

At 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2 per cent lower at $1.2853 to the greenback, or 77.80 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of $1.2833 to $1.2873. The loonie hit a three-week low intraday on Friday at $1.2900, pressured by recent comments from the Bank of Canada that were seen as dovish, and as the rise in U.S. Treasury yields boosted the greenback.

Canadian producer prices increased by 0.8 per cent in March from February on higher prices of energy and petroleum products as well as paper and pulp, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

Canadian gross domestic product data for February is due on Tuesday and March trade data is due on Thursday.

Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 1 Canadian cent to yield 1.894 per cent and the 10-year rising 5 Canadian cents to yield 2.319 per cent.

Canada's stock exchange, the world's sixth-largest, will reopen on Monday after its operator said at the weekend it had fixed the error that halted the market for several hours on Friday afternoon.