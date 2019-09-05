(Bloomberg) -- Outbreaks of looting are adding to the misery of Bahamians devastated by the fiercest storm in their history.

The government has deployed extra security forces to maintain order in Abaco and Grand Bahama, the northern islands which bore the brunt of Hurricane Dorian.

“Bahamians are distressed that anyone would loot and further the suffering of those affected by this tragedy,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in a press conference. “Be warned, we will prosecute looters and other law breakers to the full extent of the law.”

There have been 20 confirmed deaths on Abaco, though this figure is likely to increase, Minnis said.

Read More: A New Problem Looms for Bahamas Resorts That Dorian Spared

The floodwater which left much of Grand Bahama underwater has now receded, the prime minister said, after returning from an air assessment in a U.S. Coastguard helicopter. Many on the island of 50,000 people are currently in shelters, he said.

Dorian is working its way up the U.S. East Coast, nearing Georgia and the Carolinas. It brought life-threatening storm surges as it reached about 105 miles (170 kilometers) south of Charleston, South Carolina, the National Hurricane Center said in advisory at 11 p.m. New York time.

The storm’s sustained winds strengthened to 115 miles per hour, regaining Category 3 status.

To contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Bristow in Bogota at mbristow5@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Juan Pablo Spinetto at jspinetto@bloomberg.net, Matthew Bristow

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.