(Bloomberg) -- Electric-vehicle maker Lordstown Motors Corp. announced the abrupt departure of its two top executives as it attempts to transition from research and development into commercial production of its first model.

The startup said in a statement Monday that Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned from the company, effective immediately.

It is the latest setback for the company, which warned last week it might not have enough cash to fund development of its first truck or even survive the next 12 months if it can’t raise more capital. In March, the startup disclosed a Securities and Exchange Commission probe of its operations after a short seller said its technology was flawed and that pre-orders for its truck were nonbinding.

In a separate statement, Lordstown said a board investigation concluded the company had made inaccurate statements about vehicle pre-orders. The board concluded other allegations made by short seller Hindenburg Research in March were “false and misleading” in many aspects.

The company’s lead independent director, Angela Strand, has been named executive chairwoman, and she will oversee the company until a new CEO is identified. Becky Roof, who has previously served as an interim finance chief at other corporations, will step into that role on an interim basis.

Lordstown is one of a slew of electric-vehicle startups that have gone public through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. Shares fell as much as 20% in premarket trading Monday. The stock was down 6.9% to $10.64 as of 7:21 a.m. in New York.

“We remain committed to delivering on our production and commercialization objectives, holding ourselves to the highest standards of operation and performance and creating value for shareholders,” Strand said in the statement.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.