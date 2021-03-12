(Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp. plunged the most in five months after the short-seller whose attack on Nikola Corp. led to its founder’s departure turned its sights on the electric-truck startup.

“Lordstown is an electric vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities,” Hindenburg Research said in a report Friday. The firm holds a short position in Lordstown so stands to gain from a drop in the shares.

The truckmaker is one of a slew of electric-vehicle startups that have gone public through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies. A number have come under close scrutiny, including Velodyne Lidar Inc., whose founder left amid a fight with its board.

Lordstown, according to Hindenburg, “has consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of deep demand for its proposed EV truck. Our conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review show that the company’s orders are largely fictitious.”

Steve Burns, chief executive officer of the Lordstown, Ohio, electric-truck maker, said by text message that, “we always stated that pre-orders were non-binding. That is what pre-orders are.”

The shares tumbled 19% to $14.31 at 10:03 a.m. in New York after dropping as much as 23%, the most intraday since Sept. 24. Lordstown had advanced 77% in the 12 months through Thursday while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 68%.

Hindenburg said that a $735 million order touted by Lordstown was made by E Squared Energy, a Texas company that doesn’t yet operate a fleet.

The report also said that Lordstown, which bought a small-car plant closed in 2019 by General Motors Co., has used a consulting firm to help generate pre-orders for its electric pickups but that since the sales are non-binding, claims of future revenue will be difficult to convert to real cash flow.

Hindenburg’s report on Nikola had led to a plunge in its shares, the departure of its founder and inquiries by U.S. authorities. The company has said it is cooperating with the inquiries and that an internal review concluded that it had made several inaccurate statements.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.