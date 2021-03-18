(Bloomberg) -- Investors in electric-vehicle startups are facing another tough day after signs of trouble at two companies and a sharp climb in Treasury yields.

Smaller U.S.-listed EV makers including Lordstown Motors Corp., Nikola Corp., Nio Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. all fell premarket on Thursday. Tesla Inc. also dropped, down 2.7%.

Sentiment toward EV stocks, which surged last year, has soured this month amid a rush of announcements from legacy automakers about their plans to move more aggressively into the nascent industry segment. Investors have also been moving out of high-multiple stocks across the market as Treasury yields continued to rise.

The latest news from Lordstown Motors and Nikola can further weigh on the already depressed shares. Electric-truck startup Lordstown on Wednesday said it received an inquiry on its operations from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also said it won’t directly address the accusation raised by short-seller Hindenburg last week and that it was cooperating with regulators. Shares are down 4.8% premarket.

Nikola also faced a setback on Wednesday, after its strategic partner -- South Korea’s Hanwha Group -- signaled an intention to liquidate half of its holdings in the troubled EV startup. Nikola shares fell 3.6% premarket.

