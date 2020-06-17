(Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch is joining New York state’s investigation into the conduct of local law enforcement during recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Lynch, who served as U.S. Attorney in Brooklyn before joining the Obama administration, will advise New York Attorney General Letitia James in the probe, the two said at a live-streamed public hearing Wednesday. James said she has already received hundreds of submissions from people accusing the New York Police Department of excessive force or brutality.

Police officers are expected to protect not just property but “our fundamental rights,” including “the right to peacefully assemble, the right to raise our voices and speak out,” Lynch, a graduate of Harvard Law School, said in an opening statement. “Government must never be afraid to examine if it is living up to its covenant with the people.”

Witnesses who testified at the hearing described scenes of chaos as peaceful protesters were shoved and hit with police batons. Many of those acts came after some protests turned violent and stores were vandalized.

A call to the NYPD’s press line for comment on the probe and Lynch’s remarks wasn’t answered. The line didn’t accept messages.

