(Bloomberg) -- “Full House” star Lori Loughlin should go to prison for at least two months for conspiring with her husband to pay $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California, federal prosecutors said ahead of the couple’s sentencing this week.

The recommendation to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston, who will sentence Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, on Friday comports with a deal the couple reached with the government before they pleaded guilty in May. Prosecutors asked for five months for Giannulli because he was more actively involved in working with corrupt college admissions counselor William “Rick” Singer.

More than 50 people have been charged in the scheme masterminded by Singer. Of the 38 parents, 26 have pleaded guilty and received sentences ranging from the two weeks imposed on “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman to the nine-month term and $750,000 fine handed down to former Pimco chief Doug Hodge.

Loughlin and Giannulli admitted making illicit payments disguised as “donations” to USC athletic funds and to a nonprofit operated Singer. In exchange, their daughters were designated as rowing team recruits and given preferential admission. According to prosecutors, the actor “steamrolled” an honest high school counselor, and both she and Giannulli encouraging their daughters to pose for phony pictures to make it appear they were legitimate rowers.

