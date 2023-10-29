(Bloomberg) -- Southern California Edison cut power to about 3,300 homes and business on Sunday and warned it could shut off an additional 171,000 customers due to dangerous fire weather conditions buffeting the Los Angeles region.

The utility said on Friday that it may need to preemptively cut power this weekend because of a forecast of dry Santa Ana winds, which can knock down trees and power lines and cause any fires that spark to spread quickly. The National Weather Service issued a red flag fire warning for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through Monday evening with widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 miles per hour (64 to 97 kilometers per hour) through mountain valleys.

For the past several years, California utilities have been preemptively cutting power to communities at risk of wildfires after their equipment sparked some of worst blazes in state history and resulted in billions of dollars of damage claims.

California has had a relatively calm fire season so for this year. The state’s 6,164 fires in 2023 have burned 312,739 acres (126,560 hectares), which is less than the five-year average of 6,884 blazes charring nearly 1.6 million acres, according to the state’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

