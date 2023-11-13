(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles, a city known for epic commutes and freeway gridlock, braced for a traffic nightmare Monday after a weekend fire indefinitely shut a segment of Interstate 10, a vital artery south of downtown.

Wireless phones buzzed with alerts. Radio and TV broadcasters live-streamed news from the shutdown site. Traffic maps showed spreading ribbons of red radiating from the heart of the second-biggest US city.

Mayor Karen Bass compared the shutdown of the freeway traveled by 300,000 vehicles a day to such past incidents as the 2011 closure of Interstate 405, which was dubbed Carmageddon, and damage to miles of interstate highways from the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

“Losing this stretch of the 10 freeway will take time and money from people’s lives and businesses,” Bass said Monday at a morning press conference. “It’s disrupting in every way.”

A mile-long stretch of the freeway is closed in both east and west directions, and drivers are urged to divert north of the city center rather than flood surface streets. In addition to office workers, the freeway system provides vital links for trucks delivering goods from North America’s largest port complex as holiday season sales are kicking into high gear.

Bass urged citizens to use public transit or work remotely to avoid clogging up the center of the city.

Fire investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the blaze that broke out early Saturday, charring about 400 feet of elevated roadway deck supported by close to 100 concrete-clad columns. Structural engineers were trying to determine the extent of the damage.

“Within the next day or two, we’ll be able to figure out the timeline,” California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said Monday. “If it’s going to be a full demolition, how long it’s going to take. If it’s going to be a repair under existing conditions, how long that’s going to take.”

The freeway shutdown comes as downtown Los Angeles continues to struggle to recover from the pandemic, which emptied offices, hotels and stores while homeless encampments spread.

“I know we’ve spent this time trying to encourage people to come back downtown, back into their offices,” Bass said Sunday. “But while we are going through this crisis, we would like for employers who can have their staff work remotely to do so.”

Downtown LA’s office vacancy rate climbed to 25% in the third quarter, up from 21% a year earlier, according to a report by the Downtown Center Business Improvement District. Tenants have vacated almost 1 million additional square feet of space this year, prompting some landlords, including Brookfield Asset Management, to walk away from buildings with dim financial prospects. The vacancy rate for retail properties climbed to 8.2% from 6.2% a year earlier, the business group reported, as more stores and restaurants closed.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday to unlock resources aimed at repairing the freeway.

“It’s safety first, speed second,” Newsom said Sunday.

In June, a vehicle fire led to the collapse of an Interstate 95 bridge in Philadelphia, creating traffic challenges for a major artery along the East Coast. The six-lane stretch reopened 12 days later after a coordinated response by the federal, state and city governments.

Newsom cited the I-95 incident as a model of a rapid repair.

“But don’t compare the two,” the governor said. “The scale of this is substantially greater.”

