(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles public employees citing “repeated labor law violations” said they will stop work for 24 hours on Tuesday, adding to strikes in the city by Hollywood writers and hospitality workers.

The SEIU Local 721, which represents more than 95,000 workers across Southern California including sanitation and water treatment workers, didn’t immediately respond to a request for further comment.

“City workers are vital to the function of services for millions of Angelenos every day and to our local economy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “They deserve fair contracts and we have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU 721 since January.”

Southern California has been the center of labor actions in recent months. Dockworkers reached a tentative agreement at all 29 West Coast ports earlier this year, following a win for LA school district employees. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America negotiating committee told members Friday night that it remains willing to “resume negotiations in good faith to make a fair deal for all writers.”

Hundreds of Unite Here Local 11 members, a labor union representing over 30,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona, marched on Saturday to protest wage disparities as visitors arrived for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. More than 50 elected officials signed a letter for Swift to postpone her LA concerts in solidarity with hotel workers.

