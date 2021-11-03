(Bloomberg) -- The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a persistent “rotten-eggs” smell coming from a nearby river a local emergency.

The decision will expand resources to address the levels of hydrogen sulfide gas emanating from the Dominguez Channel that has caused the foul odor for at least four weeks. The county deployed a multi-agency response team to clean up the channel and bring “much-needed relief to affected communities.”

The board said the odor remains at levels that aren’t expected to pose long-term health problems and that no imminent danger exists. So far, the odor has led to short-term adverse health symptoms that include headaches, nausea and throat irritation.

The county has spent at least $5.4 million to tackle the issue -- including for the purchase of hotel accommodations and air purifiers, according to the local Department of Public Works. The cost for response and recovery could reach as much as $358 million if the incident extends through March.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.