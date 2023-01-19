Los Angeles FC arena changes its name to BMO Stadium

Los Angeles FC's home arena is changing its name from Banc of California Stadium to BMO Stadium.

LAFC announced the new naming rights deal Thursday for the five-year-old arena, which was built by the expansion Major League Soccer Club. The stadium also is the home of the NWSL's Angel City FC.

BMO, also known as the Bank of Montreal, is a Canadian financial firm moving aggressively into the U.S. with a proposed takeover of California-based Bank of the West. BMO also owns the naming rights to Toronto FC's home arena, BMO Field.

The name change in Los Angeles has been brewing since 2020, when Banc of California backed out of its reported 15-year naming rights deal first signed in 2016. The stadium continued to use its old name for the past two-and-a-half seasons while searching for a new sponsor.

LAFC won its first MLS Cup championship on the field last fall, beating Philadelphia on penalty kicks to claim the title. LAFC also has won two Supporters' Shield titles as the league's best regular-season team during its five years in the stadium, including last year.

BMO also announced a partnership deal with Angel City.

LAFC's stadium has been sold out for every MLS regular-season and playoff match since its opening in 2018, according to the club. The stadium has been widely praised for its style, amenities and an atmosphere created largely by the raucous and most ardent supporters who stand in a section of the famed North End of the arena.

The stadium is next door to the 99-year-old Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park, immediately south of downtown Los Angeles.