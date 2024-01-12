(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles FC has offered a nominal price to take control of Grasshopper Zurich, a loss-making Swiss football team, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Negotiations between the two sides, first reported by Bloomberg News in October, have made progress since the New Year, according to the people, who asked not be identified discussing confidential information. While a deal is not guaranteed, both parties are confident of reaching an agreement, they said.

LAFC already has some links to European football. Last year it launched a joint venture to develop young talent with Bayern Munich, and it has also invested in Austria’s FC Wacker Innsbruck.

Grasshopper is owned by Jenny Wang, the wife of billionaire Fosun International Ltd. founder Guo Guangchang. It is being advised by investment bank Moelis & Co. on the sale, Bloomberg reported previously. Fosun owns English Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions on a deal have been made, the people said. Representatives for Grasshopper and LAFC declined to comment.

LAFC is owned by Brandon Beck, Larry Berg and Bennett Rosenthal. Recently it signed French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris who played for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League for 11 seasons.

Grasshopper Zurich is currently in 8th place in the 12-team Swiss Super League, averaging crowds of around 5,200, according to transfermarkt.com.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.