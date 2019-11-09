(Bloomberg) -- A brush fire broke out in California’s Hollywood Hills, burning a three-acre area close to Los Angeles tourist spots such as the Universal Studios and Griffith Park.

Firefighters are “actively battling flames in moderate to heavy brush,” Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in a post on the organization’s website, adding that there were no injuries, damage to structures or evacuations.

Visitors to the theme park tweeted photos of the smoke, with a local blogger calling the fire “the most popular attraction at Universal Studios right now.” Smoke could also be seen right behind the city’s iconic “Hollywood” sign.

Local DJ Lisa Foxx said she could see and smell the smoke from the balcony of her radio station in Burbank, an area where a number of studios are located.

