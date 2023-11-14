Los Angeles Freeway to Take 3 to 5 Weeks to Reopen After Fire

(Bloomberg) -- A busy Los Angeles freeway that was damaged by a fire will reopen in three to five weeks, avoiding a lengthy closure that would have been required if the structure had to be rebuilt.

The major blaze over the weekend, which authorities suspect was arson, shut down a mile-long stretch of the Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles. The freeway carries 300,000 vehicles a day and is a vital link for commuters and truckers.

“We will not need to demolish and replace the I-10,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said at a press conference on Tuesday in front of a backdrop of construction crews working to fix the roadway. “We will continue the kind of repairs you’re seeing being done behind me.”

The closure of the freeway has forced drivers to divert north of the city center or use surface streets, creating traffic snarls and delays. Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass have urged motorists to avoid the area or work from home. The shutdown also risks disrupting the delivery of goods from North America’s largest port complex, as the holiday season ramps up.

A full demolition would’ve closed the freeway for five months, Newsom said.

“Angelenos! It’s good news,” Bass said at Tuesday’s briefing. “The freeway will not have to come down.”

