(Bloomberg) -- The Port of Los Angeles had fewer empty and import containers clogging the docks in January but needs to address wasted capacity from unused truck gates and rail lines to keep up with sustained import demand, said Executive Director Gene Seroka.

American consumers’ demand for goods from Asia hasn’t slowed in the last 18 months, Seroka said at a briefing on Thursday, citing a record January in which overall volumes totaled more than 865,000 20-foot equivalent units, or TEUs. If ports are going to keep up, the “two areas needing immediate focus are unused truck gates and excess rail capacity,” he said.

Congestion and inefficiencies at the U.S.’s biggest marine gateway, coupled with worker and truck-chassis shortages and a surge in goods purchases, has contributed to strained U.S. supply chains, resulting in shortages and delays.

About “55% of available truck gates of the Port of Los Angeles marine terminals go unused every day,” Seroka said, calling it a “failure of the system.” The issue is complex and reflects the need to attract more drivers and improve processes at terminals. It may also show that some importers continuing to use the port and containers for storage, he said.

There’s also 30% more capacity available in rail then is being used currently. “Intermodal cargo shifted away from the ports after the railroads paused service last year to ease congestion in their Midwest hubs and we haven’t seen this business return in full,” he said, adding the port is working with cargo owners, rail operators, shipping lines and marine terminals.

Dwell Fees

Los Angeles and the neighboring Port of Long Beach, which together handle more than 40% of U.S. container traffic, have delayed the start of a “dwell fee” that would charge ocean carriers for containers that sit for too long on the docks. The San Pedro Bay ports reported a 70% drop in aging cargo on the docks since they announced the plan to charge for the stale boxes on Oct. 25.

In order to combat a similar issue with empty containers waiting to travel back to Asia, the ports announced a plan to charge a fee but didn’t move forward with it. Seroka said the suggestion of the fee was enough to spur stakeholders into action, with some equipment interchange agreements among shipping lines agreeing to take empty containers not belonging to them back to Asia.

“Back in early December, we saw more than 90,000 empty containers on our docks and near dock yards. Today, that number has dropped by about a third to 64,000 units. So we’ve seen significant improvement in recent weeks,” Seroka said.

The trick will be preventing the empty container plan from exacerbating a disincentive for exports. It’s more lucrative to send the boxes back to Asia to be returned full of goods than wait for them to be be loaded up with agricultural products and commodities.

‘Abominable’ Exports

Exports from Los Angeles fell to the lowest since 2002 in December, and declined in nine of 12 months last year. While they rose to 100,185 units in January from the prior month, they were 16% down from a year earlier, continuing a slide that Seroka called “abominable.”

“We’ve got to answer the call to the American exporter as quickly as we can. And we’ve got to profile every ship that leaves the port fully with exports and empties not leaving a slot behind,” Seroka said.

Shipping companies are being encouraged to export more cargo and Seroka said there were some big gains among dairy producers, which doubled exports through the port over the last two years but say they have even more cargo in warehouses to sell to customers overseas.

The Port of Long Beach also reported its busiest January on record last week. Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 800,943 units, up 4.8% from the same month last year, the other San Pedro Bay port said.

Import activity traditionally slows down in February as factories in Asia close for Lunar New Year celebrations, but this month may be busier than usual as work continues to clear the docks and reduce the number of ships waiting to enter the port amid a historic cargo surge.

