Ship congestion outside the busiest U.S. gateway for trade with Asia worsened over the past week, as the number of container vessels queuing off the coast of Los Angeles reached the most in two weeks.

A total of 21 container ships were anchored waiting for entry into L.A.-Long Beach as of Sunday, compared with 19 a week earlier, according to officials who monitor marine traffic in San Pedro Bay. The bottleneck has persisted since November, peaking around 40 vessels in early February.

Another 16 container carriers are scheduled to arrive over the next three days, with 10 of those expected to drop anchor and join the line.

The average wait for berth space was 5.9 days as of Friday, compared with 6.1 a week earlier, according to L.A. port figures. That number had peaked around 8 days in April.

