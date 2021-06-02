(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.

Ship congestion outside the busiest U.S. gateway for trade eased over the Memorial Day weekend, as the number of container vessels queuing off the coast of Los Angeles fell to the lowest level since November.

A total of 11 container ships were anchored awaiting entry into the adjacent ports of L.A.-Long Beach as of Tuesday, compared with 21 on Friday, according to officials who monitor marine traffic in San Pedro Bay. The bottleneck has persisted since late last year, peaking around 40 vessels in early February.

Another 20 container carriers are scheduled to arrive over the next three days, with 12 of those expected to drop anchor and join the line.

The average wait for berth space was 4.6 days as of Tuesday, compared with 5.9 days early last week, according to L.A. port figures. That number had peaked around 8 days in April.

