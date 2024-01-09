(Bloomberg) -- Kevin Merida, a former ESPN executive who joined the Los Angeles Times as executive editor in 2021, is leaving the newspaper.

He’ll step down on Jan. 12, to be replaced on an interim basis by a team of senior leaders, the parties said Tuesday.

Merida made the decision “after considerable soul-searching about my career at this stage and how I can best be of value to the profession I love.”

The Times is owned by health-care billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong. It’s been a period of upheaval for the industry, which has wrestled with declining print subscribers and advertising.

The pandemic and the protests over George Floyd’s murder by a police officer presented new challenges for newsrooms. Merida was one of a handful of Black editors who took over major news outlets in recent years.

Read More: Struggling News Industry Steps Up Recruitment of Diverse Leaders

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.