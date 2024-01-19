(Bloomberg) -- Union leaders at the Los Angeles Times called for a one-day walkout Friday to protest planned cuts to the newsroom staff of at least 20%.

A spokeswoman for the Times confirmed plans for job cuts at the newspaper, which is owned by Los Angeles biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong. The newspaper reported on the extent of the job losses, citing people with knowledge of the plans.

The latest retrenchment follows the resignation last week of Executive Editor Kevin Merida, who stepped down after almost three years. The Times cited tension between Merida and Soon-Shiong over the cuts and the editor’s sanction of staffers who signed a letter criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza, along with the deaths of Palestinian journalists.

The Times disclosed the layoff plans Thursday, according to the newspaper, which said they were due to a widening budget deficit. Soon-Shiong has said that while he is willing to subsidize the operation, cuts are necessary because of shrinking revenue.

The one-day strike represents the first union-led work stoppage in the newspaper’s 142-year history, the Times reported.

The planned staff reduction marks the third round of cuts since June, when the newspaper eliminated more than 70 positions, or about 13% of the newsroom, the Times reported.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.