(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles plans to electrify its fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles as part of an effort to become one of the first U.S. cities to rely on carbon-free energy by 2035.

The Electric Vehicle Master Plan was unanimously approved by the LA city council on Wednesday. The switch to electric vehicles will start at the city’s largest departments of sanitation, recreation and transportation.

Expansion of the EV charging network will also be considered as part of the rollout, according to a statement from Councilmember Paul Krekorian, who sponsored the initiative along with Council President Pro Tempore Mitch O’Farrell.

The LA Department of Water and Power currently projects about 97,000 charging stations will be needed by 2030, according to Krekorian.

In August, President Joe Biden set a target for half of all new vehicles purchased in the U.S. be zero-emissions models by 2030.

