(Bloomberg) -- Filming activity in Los Angeles County dropped by 5.8% in the second quarter, led by a decline in TV dramas and commercials.

The numbers suggest the economy and spending cuts at major entertainment companies are trickling down into local production after several quarters of strong results. The days were also likely down because last year saw a surge of production after Covid-19 related shutdowns ended.

The numbers, measured in days of shooting, are released by the nonprofit FilmLA, which administers permits in the regions.

Production of television dramas declined 34% in the quarter when compared with the same period last year. Reality TV and comedy production was up, while the days devoted to pilot episodes prepared for the fall season declined by 44%.

After losing subscribers for the first time in years, Netflix Inc. has been laying off employees. Warner Bros Discovery Inc. has also been examining its spending following its big merger in April.

Feature film shooting days rose 9%. Some of the larger pictures being shot included “Barbie” from Warner Bros. and a remake of “White Men Can’t Jump” for 20th Century Studios.

