(Bloomberg) -- Japanese investors ramped up their overseas bond buying last week, unusual behavior given Treasuries purchases are loss-making for many, thanks to sky-high hedging costs.

They bought 827 billion yen of overseas bonds in a third consecutive week of inflows, the largest amount since January, in data to Aug. 5. Banks may have been behind the buying, rather than hedge-sensitive life insurers, according to analysts, who pointed to bargain hunting and a weaker dollar as other potential catalysts.

“The three-week period covered the time when expectations were growing for rate cuts to somewhat ease the upside bias to US yields while the dollar was falling,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “That provided Japanese investors good bargain-hunting timing and made them a bit more forward-looking in their investment stance.”

The 10-year Treasury yield has risen from a low of 2.51% on Aug. 2 to around 2.87% Friday, as Federal Reserve officials pushed back against expectations that rate hikes this year could soon turn to cuts in 2023. But on a 12-month yen-hedged basis, the benchmark bond yield has plummeted to minus 0.90%.

Data released earlier this week showed Japanese life insurers and pension funds sold a record amounts of foreign bonds in July. Treasuries traditionally make up the lion’s share of foreign bond transactions, with Japan the largest overseas holder of US government debt.

“Generally speaking, the dollar’s drop may have helped bolster unhedged foreign bond purchases,” said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. “It’s possible that banks may have resumed buying as yields rose. But monthly data is needed to get a comprehensive picture of foreign investment by investor types.”

Analysts remain skeptical that Japanese investors are reversing their overseas bond selling as hedging costs will remain high as long as the Fed is tightening policy. Buying protection against currency swings for 12 months costs Japanese investors 3.80%, the highest since 2007, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“For full-fledged return to overseas bonds, hedge costs must fall, led by a clear downtrend in short-term US rates, as long-term yields look to have peaked. The same is said for European bonds,” Ueno said. “For now, flows will likely fluctuate with buying seen on cheapness if yields rise and dollar weakens, but selling to resume if such moves are reversed.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.